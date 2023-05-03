Sylvia Delgado Rizzuto passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at St. Joseph of the Pines, in Southern Pines.
Born on Dec. 14, 1936, at Sloane Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., to Maria (Ruiz) and Isaias Delgado, Sylvia spent her childhood with her sister, Agnes, in the Bronx, New York. She graduated from Straubenmuller Textile High School, Manhattan, in June 1953. At the age of 16 she was chosen to be a Miss Subways, by the N.Y.C. Mass Transit Authority, and her image and biography appeared on posters placed on N.Y.C subways. Sylvia worked as a professional model, a vocalist and as a Spanish translator for various businesses.
She married Lou on Sept. 7, 1968, at St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church, in Queens, N.Y. They were married for 42 years until his death in 2009. They lived in Douglaston, N.Y., and Delray Beach, Fla., until relocating to Pinehurst. Prior to her retirement, Sylvia worked at The Holly Inn as a concierge, assisting guests with their vacation plans.
Sylvia enjoyed accompanying her husband, Louis Rizzuto, as he played the piano. Her family fondly remembers her as an energetic participant in Christmas caroling, an avid reader and crossword aficionado. She was also an innovative cook and party planner and a gracious hostess.
Sylvia is survived by her sister, Agnes, of Aberdeen; and numerous nieces and nephews, who truly miss their glamorous, fun aunt.
A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., alongside Lou, who was an U.S. Army/Air Force veteran.