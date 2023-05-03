Sylvia Delgado Rizzuto passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at St. Joseph of the Pines, in Southern Pines.

Born on Dec. 14, 1936, at Sloane Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., to Maria (Ruiz) and Isaias Delgado, Sylvia spent her childhood with her sister, Agnes, in the Bronx, New York. She graduated from Straubenmuller Textile High School, Manhattan, in June 1953. At the age of 16 she was chosen to be a Miss Subways, by the N.Y.C. Mass Transit Authority, and her image and biography appeared on posters placed on N.Y.C subways. Sylvia worked as a professional model, a vocalist and as a Spanish translator for various businesses.