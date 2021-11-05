Sybil W. Garner

Sybil Joyce Whitaker Garner, 74, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home, Friday Nov. 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of the late Elmer Eulus and Oma Ann Campbell Whitaker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Shirley Walsh; and brothers Wilton Ray Whitaker and Roy M Whitaker.
Sybil married her childhood sweetheart, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage. Together, they owned and operated Rob's Auto Parts in Vass for 36 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. There was no greater joy in her life than her five grandchildren, and they loved their Nana. Her home was always welcoming to friends and family, and she made sure no one left hungry. She enjoyed planting flowers, cooking, shopping, decorating for the various holidays and talking to her “besties.”
Sybil was a faithful member of Yates Thagard Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She loved and was loved dearly by her family and friends, and she will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Rob Garner, of the home; daughters, Connie Bachman (Michael), of Southern Pines, Millicent Friede (Matt), of Carthage; grandchildren, Dylan, Katie, Madison, Molly and Mckayla; brother, Russell Whitaker (Mary Ruth), of Carthage; sisters, Janet Frye, of Albemarle, Lucille Collins (Billy), of Vass, Bonnie Garner (Darrell), of Bear Creek, Wanda Garner (Don), of Carthage and Gail Gathagan (Gene), of Knoxville, Tenn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, in Carthage. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastors Steve Johnson and Sammy Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Yates Thagard Cemetery.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.