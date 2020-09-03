Suzanne Wimberly, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born in Hamlet, she was the daughter of Betty Thomas Wimberly and the late Charles G. Wimberly Jr.
Suzanne grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School class of 1968. She continued lifelong friendships with her classmates and had many enjoyable social outings with these friends. She enjoyed her book club immensely. Suzanne will always be remembered for her big heart.
She is survived by son; Chris Kunce (Sara), of Wake Forest; four sisters: Melinda Bygate (Arnie), of Summerfield, Fla., Cheryl Wimberly, of Southern Pines, Becky Sergio (Gary), of Columbus, Ohio, and Sandy Oldham (Barry), of Seven Lakes; two grandchildren, Ariana Kunce and Karys Kunce; nephew, Stephen Overby (Melody), of Asheboro; special friends, Kathy Kunce, Bob Hunt and Rose Mary Henton; and her best friend and fur baby, Sassy.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to any of the animal rescue groups in Moore County.
