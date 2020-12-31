Suzanne H. Carlton

Suzanne “Suzy” Helé Carlton, 77, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Pinehurst on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, from complications caused by COVID-19.
Suzy was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Albert and Kathleen Helé. When she was 2, her family moved to the Panama Canal Zone, where she lived until graduating from Balboa High School in 1960. She enrolled at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, where she graduated cum laude with a degree in business administration in 1964. She later earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University.
On March 13, 1965, Suzy married the love of her life, Charlie Carlton, in the Canal Zone, where he was stationed with the US Army. This began a new chapter in her life, one in which she continually exemplified the roles of committed Army wife, loving mother, and dedicated U.S. government civil servant.
Suzy was a kind and outgoing soul. Inspired by her deep faith, she charitably gave of herself to family, friends and the many communities that she lived in. At the same time, she was able to pursue a successful career working as a civilian for the Army. She was selected to attend the U.S. Army War College, after which she served as a special assistant to two Army chiefs of staff.
Upon retirement, Suzy volunteered tirelessly for many organizations throughout the Sandhills region. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church Council, helping to create the church nursery for the expanding number of parishioners with young children. As a volunteer tutor at Moore County schools, past-president of the Kiwanis of the Sandhills, and founder of the annual Military Child Appreciation Festival, she continued her tremendous service to others. In addition, Suzy served on the Board of Directors of Mount Mary University and the Leader to Leader Institute, and she was a recipient of the Kiwanis Builders Cup and the Moore County Schools Volunteer of the Year award.
Most of all, Suzy loved her family and lifelong friends who lived both near and far; especially the “Last Hurrah” group. She enjoyed entertaining, gardening, playing bridge, golfing and traveling the world. Her zest for life and positive “can-do” attitude was contagious to all who knew her. She was known for her beautiful smile, which she shared with friends and strangers alike.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, retired Col. Charlie Carlton, and their three children, Roseann (Edward) Glassford, Dawn (Shannan) Morris and Charlie Carlton, along with her nine grandchildren: Carly Morris, Kelin Morris, Tali Carlton, Josie Carlton, Lyra Carlton, Christopher Glassford, Charlie Carlton, Elijah Glassford and Sawyer Carlton.
A funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church and internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
