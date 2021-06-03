Suzanne Grace Rafferty Kelly died peacefully at home Saturday, May 15, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Sue was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Dearborn Heights, Mich. She attended Michigan State University, where she met a visiting Notre Dame student and ROTC cadet named Joseph D. Kelly. Sue and Joe married on Aug. 11, 1956. Sue had eight children, Sean Kelly and Brigid Ketner (both predeceased her), Gavin Kelly, Brendan Kelly, Merry Kelly (Trug Chappell), Katy Rose (Kenneth), Meghan Aldrich (Scott), and Erin Kelly. She was loved by her grandchildren, Emma, Rafferty, Bryan, Caitlin, Liam, Nolan, Abigail, Reagan, Charlie, Sydney, Cate and Emerson; and her great-grandchildren Tenley, Grayson, Gwendolyn and Teagan. She was aunt to three nieces and one nephew, but was predeceased by her sister, Carol Williams; and her brother, Tim Rafferty (Sue).
Sue and Joe spent much of their lives in Michigan, where they built a successful family business. After raising their children, Sue and Joe moved to Pinehurst, where Sue was very involved with Habitat for Humanity and the local Boys and Girls Club, where she was fondly referred to as “Ms. Sue.” Sue lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking Sunday dinners surrounded by family. Five years ago, Sue and Joe returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
Her funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m., at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angela Hospice, which has been generous in so many ways to Sue and our family. Visit www.angelahospice.org.