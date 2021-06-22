Susan S. Kelly

Susan Slaughter Kelly was born in Houston on Dec. 18, 1967, and passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, James C. Slaughter.
She leaves behind her husband, Todd Kelly M.D., and her deeply beloved son, Jay Bettis. She is also mourned by her mother, Janice Reel Slaughter; her sister, Karen Porcaro and husband, Rich; brother, Jay Slaughter and wife, Bethanne; nephews, Chris Porcaro and James Slaughter; and niece, Caroline Slaughter. Susan, through her husband, Todd, also leaves behind his daughters, Brittany, Alexa and Brianna, his extended family, and many other nieces and nephews.
Susan pursued her education at Northwestern University and then the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with honors in biology. She also earned a degree in nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She loved her years of caring for others and volunteering at the George R. Brown Convention Center to take care of evacuees from Hurricane Katrina.
Susan was a cancer survivor ,and it was during her cancer battle that she met the love of her life and future husband, Todd Lawrence Kelly. They married on Oct. 11, 2008. Todd and Susan moved to Pinehurst, in 2019, where they both immediately knew they would settle for the rest of their lives.
Susan was passionate about animals, and over the years rescued numerous dogs and cats. She also had a lifelong love of running, a trait she shared with her father. As a die-hard Astros fan, Susan loved the team during the good times and bad and was overjoyed when they won the World Series.
Susan was incredibly proud of her son, Jay, and always cherished him.
Her capacity for love and caring were unparalleled and she loved with 100 percent of her heart.
We will always remember Susan and her one-of-a-kind sense of humor, her wit, and her heart (and hair) as big as Texas.
The family will have a private celebration of Susan’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, an animal rescue charity. Please visit https://www.lancemccullersfoundation.org/ and click on the “Donate” button. Be sure to include “In memory of Susan Kelly” along with your donation.
As her niece Caroline said, “Aunt Sue was such a light in our lives. She was a beautiful and special person.”