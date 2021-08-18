Susan Jane Eubanks, born June 18, 1944, was called home Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max Lloyd Eubanks and Jane Margret Cobb Eubanks. Surviving are her son Tommy Nathaniel Tucker, Jr.; grandchildren, Tuesday Tucker and Marshall Tucker; and brothers, Lloyd Eubanks and Jeffery Eubanks.
Susan was a lover of the fine arts and theater and graduated from UNCG. Her passion was costume design and theater, which she taught in various universities all across the country. Her longest tenure was at the University of Brockport in New York.
She had a beautiful voice and performed in many professional plays that she also costumed. She also performed in operas and sang in the church choir.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Robbins.