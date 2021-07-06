Susan G. Marks

Susan Gorski Marks, 70, of Foxfire Village, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after a long and brave battle with breast cancer.
Susan was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Greensboro, to Sigmund and Nellie Gorski. After graduating from Ben L. Smith High School, she attended Appalachian State University before graduating from UNC-Greensboro with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Virginia for several years.
Eventually, Susan joined her husband, Darrell, in the apparel industry. Together they co-owned and ran Phoenix Fashions in Seven Lakes for more than 25 years. Always the fashion plate, she was known in the community for hosting fashion shows and Red Hat events, for her monthly “Lunches with Susan,” and for her ability to help her customers find “just the right thing.”
Susan was a lifelong crafter and instilled a love of art and making in her daughters, Kelly and Corey, who would both find creative outlets in their careers. While she shared her talents in many ways, she was especially known for her doll-making and the elaborate cloth dolls she gifted to family and friends.
Susan was predeceased by her mother, Nellie Kanoy Gorski, formerly of Greensboro; and her older brother, Sigmund Albert Gorski formerly of Huntingtown, Md.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Darrell Marks, of Foxfire Village; her sister, Kathy Parcell (Jerry), of Clemmons; and her daughters, Kelly Marks (Terrell Russell), of Chapel Hill and Corey Deese (Josh), of Pembroke. She is remembered with love by her six cherished grandchildren — Joshua, Kaili, Hunter and Madisyn Deese and Eli and Owen Russell — as well as her beloved uncle, Jack Kanoy (Harriet), of Greensboro; a host of nieces and nephews; her in-laws, whom she loved as siblings; and a large network of extended family and friends.
A memorial honoring Susan’s life will be held at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines on Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, who provided such wonderful comfort and care to Susan and family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.