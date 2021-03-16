Susan F. Blue

Susan Flinchum Blue, 71, of Carthage, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A native of Moore County, she was loved by her family, friends and community. She was a loving and devoted wife and wonderful mother and grandmother. Susan was creative and loved crafting, playing games with friends and attending her grandkids’ athletic events. She retired from the State of North Carolina Division of Probation and Parole.
In her spare time, she loved helping her husband, Charles in the yard, spending time at the lake and RV camping with friends. She was a longtime, faithful member and servant of Eureka Presbyterian Church.
Susan was the daughter of the late Junior Issac Flinchum and Mary Lee Darnell Flinchum.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Charles L. Blue, of Carthage.
She is survived by daughter, Amanda Blue and spouse Ashley Lyle; daughter, Tracey Parker; grandchildren, Taylor Parker, Sam Parker, Emersyn Lyle-Blue and Landry Lyle-Blue; sister, Sharon Sweat and husband, Marshall; brother, Gerald Flinchum and wife, Gail; and sister, Amy Anderson.
Susan served her family, church and community with love and dedication and will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 18, at Eureka Presbyterian Church, where she was a lifetime member, with the Rev. Joey Greene officiating. The service will be in the church sanctuary; a mask will be required. The service will also be transmitted on FM 88.3 and can be heard from the church parking lot by those who prefer to social distance. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eureka Presbyterian Church Steeple Repair Fund, 2185 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Condolences may be made online at pinesfunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blue family.