Susan B. Wood

Susan Black Wood, 70, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at UNC Hospitals, after her 25-year battle with cancer.
Susan was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Lillington, to the late Neil and Clara Black. She graduated from Lillington High School Class of 1968. She also attended Barton College and earned her nursing degree from Sandhills Community College.
Susan had a warm heart toward others. Her personality was one that displayed love and caring toward everyone especially her family. Susan enjoyed decorating her home, planting flowers, going shopping, taking care of animals, going to the beach and spending time with her family. She also loved flowers, birds, and her dog, Louie.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Neil James Black and Clara Royall Black; and her grandson, Nicholas Louis Adler.
She is survived by her husband William “Bill” Wood; her four children Christina Adler (Mitch), Daniel Atkins, Matthew Sykes (Stefanie), and Brandie Johnson (Randy); sister, Annette Murphey; three brothers in-law, George Wood (Marcia Burchby), Charles Wood (Kelli), and John Wood (Janet); nine grandchildren, Gabrielle Adler, Kyndall Green, Trinity Johnson, Lucas Adler, Sienna Atkins, Coen Sykes, Charity Johnson, Elijah Johnson and Hudson Johnson; 11 nieces and nephews, Susan, Vanessa, Danny, Michael, John, Trip, Morgan, Abbi, Jake, Felicity and Brelynn.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m.