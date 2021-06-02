Sue Cameron Rice, 77, a lifelong resident of Vass, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Dougald and Annie Lou Brewer Cameron. Sue earned her master’s degree in education and worked as a special education teacher at Vass-Lakeview School for 28 years. She was a lifelong member of Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church and served in many different capacities over her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ivey.
She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Larry William Rice; her two sons, Mark Rice and wife, Donna, of Kernersville, and Billy Rice and wife, Deanna, of Vass; brother, Charles McDougald Cameron, of Vass; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Landen, Peyton, Allison, Holly, Jacob and Elijah; and great-grandchildren Axle, Parker and Annie Lou.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Trey Majure officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 11 a.m., and following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 7, Cameron, NC 28326.
To leave an online condolence, please visit PinesFunerals.com.
Services are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.