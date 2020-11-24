Stuart Kilpatrick

Stuart “Stu” Kilpatrick, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. at Reid Heart Center, at the age of 87.
Stu was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Tabor, Iowa, to the late Charles and Leta Kilpatrick. He spent much of his childhood in Colorado and received his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. While there he met his wife, Norma. After being drafted into the Army, he was stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. After military service, he worked for over 30 years for the Army Combat Engineering Laboratory at Fort Belvoir as a civilian. During that time Stu and Norma raised three children, while living in the same house in the Mount Vernon area for 38 years.
While serving as a civilian for the Department of the Army at Fort Belvoir, Stu traveled worldwide in support of U.S. military, NATO and American allies. His contribution to the defense of freedom was recognized by medals from the U.S. Army and the Republic of Korea.
After winning his first battle with cancer of the vocal cords, he retired from public service. Upon retirement, he and Norma moved to Lake Anna, Va., to enjoy a life of fishing and wood working. Once again, Stuart faced another cancer battle, this time with his esophagus. With time, he once again won that battle.
Family life was so important to him, so they moved to Pinehurst to be near family. Here he was able to enjoy his lifelong passion of woodworking, which led him to join the Sandhills Wood Turning Guild, where he was able to apply his talent and love, and turned bowls for the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange in Pinehurst.
As a lifelong contributor to the Presbyterian church, he found his home at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma; daughter, Christine DiMarco (Steve), of Pinehurst; sons, Charlie Kilpatrick (Amy), of Fredericksburg, Va., and Richard Kilpatrick (Ken), of Richmond Va.; grandchildren, Mathew Kilpatrick (Rochelle), Emily Kilpatrick and Nicholas DiMarco; and two great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, with live streaming.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sandhills Moore Coalition or Brownson Memorial Church Outreach.