Steven Wayne McKelvey, 70, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Steven was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Wayne W. McKelvey and Ethyl Eileen Salomon McKelvey. Steven will forever be remembered for being dedicated to anyone that needed his support. He was his family’s biggest cheerleader and was so proud of his children. Steven enjoyed talking and debating many subjects for long hours with family and friends and also enjoyed photography. He loved his two Samoyed service dogs, Missy and Winter. It was always his goal to go to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Races.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his two children, who were hugely a part of his life: Katherine Anne McKelvey and husband, Michael Stanton, of Florida; and Andrew McKelvey and wife, Ashley Cotten, of Michigan; his two siblings, Tom McKelvey and wife, Lynn, of Texas, and Gail Miller, of Colorado. Steven adored his three grandchildren, Eliana, Zoe and Lucas.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.