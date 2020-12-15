Steven Lacy Replogle, 63, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Southern Pines.
He was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Great Bend, Kan., the son of Charles B. Replogle, M.D. and Lois (Lacy) Replogle.
He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1976, and later from the University of Kansas in 1984, where he was member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He worked many years in sales for hotels in Kansas, Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina. He was the director of sales for Legacy Golf Links in Aberdeen/Pinehurst for the last 14 years.
He was a former member of the First Congregational Church in Great Bend. He was a life member of the University of Kansas Alumni Association, member of AA, and proudly celebrated over 24 years of sobriety, Sandpiper of Southern Pines Golf Club and Carolina Golf Association. Steven was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau of Pinehurst/Southern Pines Aberdeen, traveling all over the Northeast and Canada, promoting golf in the Pinehurst area. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and exceptional friend.
He is survived by his mother; three sisters, Jane Barber (Jerry), of Richmond, Va., Susan Debes (Jim) and Anne Kutina (Larry), both of Great Bend. Also surviving are the adoring nieces and nephews he referred to as “his kids:” Parker Rhoads, Caitlin Debes, Colton Debes, Andrew Kutina, Madison Debes Blackmon, Elizabeth Kutina, Kyle Barber, Ryan Barber and Kristen Barber; and many beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; his niece, Stephanie Rhoads; and his grandparents.
Cremation has taken place, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Tee of the Sandhills, P.O. Box 3791, Pinehurst, NC 28374
