Steven Allen McNamara, 66, of Foxfire Village, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a 4-year courageous battle with ALS.
He is survived by his mother, Carol McNamara, from Foxfire Village; and his brother Dennis, and his wife, Ginny, as well as two nieces, Gina and Kelli McNamara, who live in Littleton, Colo. Steve was predeceased by his father, Allen McNamara.
Steve was an avid golfer, who loved cars, Nascar Racing, and the Green Bay Packers. Considered by friends and family as one of the kindest people they knew, he never put anyone down nor even showed ill will to another. Steve was born in Elmhurst, Ill., went to Montana Technical School, and graduated from Greensborough Community College. He worked for General Electric, Northwest Airlines and Empire Distributors of N.C.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
The family wishes to take this opportunity to thank Steve’s caregivers at Liberty Hospice and Quail Haven. Steve has close cousins, who also helped his fight against the disease.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association’s North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., No. 200, Raleigh, NC. 27601 or via their website at http://webnc.alsa.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.