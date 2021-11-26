Stephen Gerald Starika, of Pinehurst, succumbed to COVID after an 11-day battle, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 10:40 p.m., at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Steve was the husband to Stella Starika for four years.
Born on Jan. 25, 1960, in Denver, Colo., he went to elementary and high school in Cherry Creek, and attended business school from San Diego State University in San Diego, Calif.
Steve had so much passion for golf at the young age of 9 years and began playing golf at Cherry Hills Country Club, where he was taught by Bill Majors. After attending business school, he later went to Brian Smith PGA Golf lessons for two years and later transferred to the PGA Tour Golf Academy in Florida for another two years, where he graduated and obtained his professional golfers diploma. This was a prestigious diploma and not easy to attain. After his graduation, Steve became a golf instructor under Nike in Texas. After leaving Nike, Steve joined Carnival Cruise line, where he taught golf on the cruise ship. After he retired from teaching golf, Steve continued with his passion for golf and traveled the world, playing golf. He played more than 3,200 different courses around the world. Steve was a member of the United States Golfers Association (USGA) Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and Pinehurst Country Club. He will truly be remembered for his great passion for golf.
After the retirement of his father, Gerald Starika, Steve took over in running the real estate business and at the time of his death, he was still running the business.
Steve was also an avid lover of the Hard Rock franchise and collector of beer mugs, shot glasses, teddy bears and T-shirts from the Rock shop. He was also a collector of various coins.
Steve was known and will be remembered for his infectious smile, great sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit of giving and caring for family and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Gerald Joseph James Starika.
He is survived by his mother, Dr. Joan Doris Starika; wife, Stella; his younger sister, Sharon; niece, Mia Moyano; and several nieces and nephews in Zambia, Africa.
The funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 19, at Boles Funeral Homes and Crematory, with interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Rest in eternal peace, Steve. John 14:1-4.
