Stephen G. Preble

Stephen George Preble, 85, of Vass, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home, with his wife by his side.
Stephen was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Medford, Mass., to the late George Andrews and Mildred Lowe Preble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Andrew Robinson.
He was a wonderful fun husband and a great friend to many. His sense of humor and the twinkle in his eye will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Preble; stepdaughter, Shona Ader and husband, Mark, of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Andrew and Brooke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374; and the Walthour Moss Foundation, 228 Equestrian Road, Southern Pines NC 28387.
