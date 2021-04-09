Stephen Christopher Lee Wilson, 51, of Carthage passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Steve was predeceased by his father and mother, James Polk and Sally Mae Wilson; his sister, Brenda Kay Christian; and brother, Thomas Wilson.
He is survived by his brother, Michael David Wilson; brother-in-law, Randy Christian; his daughter, Jessica Blanchard; grandson, Ezekiel Cummings; three nephews; two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Steve enjoyed spending time with friends, especially his lifelong friend, Sherri Bennet. He enjoyed hiking, fishing and many other outdoor activities. He was also a novice artist and enjoyed sketching.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his honor to the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville NC 27360.
A pot luck celebration of life will be held May 1, at the Wilson homeplace, located on Wilson Lane in Carthage, starting at 4 p.m. All are invited to join the family.