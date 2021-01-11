Staryl Clayton Braisted, 88, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Staryl was born June 14, 1932, in Detroit, to the late Leon and Hazel Ruth McIntyre Braisted. He was raised in Walled Lake, Mich., with his six brothers and sisters. His lifelong passion was flying. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, and then became a pilot for Pan American Airways, while also serving in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. When he retired from Pan Am, he was a 747 training captain in Miami, Fla. He also loved to fly as a private pilot.
Star married the love of his life, Shirley Louise Jones, on April 10, 1954. They lived in Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Turkey and Georgia, before settling in Flemington, N.J., when he joined Pan Am. They then moved to Plantation, Fla., where he loved to spend his spare time on their boat, volunteering with the Coast Guard Auxiliary and golfing.
Star and Shirley then retired to Pinehurst, where he was able to live his dream of retiring on a golf course. In his retirement, in addition to playing a lot of golf, he was actively involved at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, volunteered at golf tournaments in the area, and worked briefly as a Realtor. He devoted the past few years to caring for his wife.
Star is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Shirley Louise Braisted, of Pinehurst; his son, Paul Braisted (Sharon), of San Jose, Calif.; his daughter, Dawn Braisted York (Steve), of Durham; his grandsons, Ryan Braisted and Mark Braisted, of San Jose, Calif.; his granddaughters, Kara York Newcombe (Andrew), and Heidi York, of Durham; two brothers, Leon Braisted (Sylvia), of Farmington Hills, Mich., and William Braisted (Joyceann), of Clearwater, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines at 2 p.m., officiated by the Reverend Dr. Keith Copeland. The service will be able to be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.