Stacy Lynn Prutzman Sweet, 55, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Carthage.
Stacy was born Feb. 16, 1966, in Washington state, to David Prutzman and Irene Simmons Burden.
In addition to her parents, Stacy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Christopher R. Sweet; her children, Samantha Sweet, of Maine, Donovan Sweet and wife, Jennifer, of Georgia, and Cassandra Sweet and her husband, Dwayne Jones, of Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob, Carson, Emma and Savannah; her sister Kelly Schwetz and her husband, Travis, of Washington; and brother, Cory Prutzman and his wife, Dana, also of Washington.
She was known for living a full and caring life. Stacy loved rescuing her grandchildren from their parents each summer. Stacy’s sewing skills allowed her to cover her family in quilts, curtains and pajamas. Stacy worked side-by-side with Chris as jack-of-all trades in rehabbing their dream home in Carthage. Professionally she enjoyed working with the Moore County School data managers and the PAR team. We cherished the depth and breadth of her reach into our family and community, and we will miss her immensely.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to For the Love of Sophie charity, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families at www.fortheloveofsophie.com.
Services will be held privately.
