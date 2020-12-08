Begin or continue your educational journey at Sandhills Community College in the new year. Registration is now open for spring semester courses. Curriculum (college credit) classes begin on Jan. 11. Continuing Education classes have various start dates, many beginning in early January.
Because of the pandemic, the college has converted as many classes as possible to online delivery. The hybrid class format, a blend of in-person and online, is offered for classes that require limited hands-on instruction. For those classes that require complete hands-on instruction, social distancing and mouth/nose coverings are required.
New curriculum students can apply at sandhills.edu/apply-now. An NC Residency Determination must be completed, and transcripts ordered prior to class registration. Current or returning curriculum degree-seeking students can register using Self-Service found at MySCC.
Spring semester curriculum courses run through May 11. Additional online and hybrid Spring2 classes begin on Feb. 8, and fully transferrable online Fast Track classes begin virtually every month.
The college is providing most student services virtually to curriculum students. Included are orientation, admissions, financial aid, registration and records, advising, veterans services, career and employment resources, tutoring, and wellness counseling.
The Continuing Education section of the college website contains spring classes. These classes require no application process; students simply register. Thirty classes qualify for the new Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship. The scholarship will award up to $750 per student; the amount awarded will be based on student and local industry needs. The money can help cover the cost of tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, child care and other components as deemed necessary. Most of these classes begin in January.
To register for Continuing Education classes, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg, fax a registration form to (910) 692-6998, or visit us in person. All major credit cards are accepted.