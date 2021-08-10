Shirley S. Perrine
Shirley May Shaw Perrine, 96, of Southern Pines, formerly of West Seneca, N.Y., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 14, 1924, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Frank and Clara Young Shaw.
Shirley grew up in and around the Buffalo area. She worked for New York Telephone as telephone operator for 23 years. She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord for many years and faithfully attended St. James United Church of Christ in Hamburg, N.Y. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo and going out to eat with family and friends.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marjorie Prebble (Marvin); grandchildren, Shawn Prebble (Lori), Ryan Prebble (Jessica), Jeremy Rust (Kimberly), Gregory Rust (Krista), Katie Franke (Heath), Emily Gunter (John); son-in-law, Burdett Rust (Susan Martinez-Rust); 14 great-grandchildren; and many close nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Perrine; and daughter, Susan Rust.
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst and F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, of Orchard Park, N.Y.