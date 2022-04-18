Shirley L. Braisted

Shirley Louise Braisted, 89, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at home late at night on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Her children were with her. and her passing was pronounced on Easter Sunday, April 17, as she entered into the presence of God.
Shirley was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Royal Oak Township, Mich., to the late Augustus and Florence (Newberry) Jones. She was raised in Detroit with her two older sisters, Betty and Hazel. Throughout her life, Shirley was dedicated to her family and her faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for her loving heart.
Shirley married the love of her life, Staryl Clayton Braisted, on April 10, 1954. They lived in Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Turkey and Georgia while he served in the U.S. Air Force, before settling in Flemington, N.J., when Star began working for Pan American Airways. While her husband was working, Shirley dedicated herself to raising their son and daughter and running the household. She filled their home with love and was active in her children’s school and scouting activities. She also was active in the altar guild at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Flemington. When they moved to Plantation, Fla., she continued to be very active in the life of Our Savior Lutheran Church there. She was a devoted friend, frequently visiting those who could not get out due to illness. Shirley and Star retired to Pinehurst, where they enjoyed living on a golf course, and Shirley continued to be active in her faith as a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines. She always loved to read and joined a book club in Pinehurst. In retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, providing many happy memories of times with their Grammy.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of over 66 years, Staryl Clayton Braisted and by her two sisters. She is survived by her son, Paul Evan Braisted (Sharon), of San Jose, Calif.; her daughter, Dawn Braisted York (Steve), of Durham; her grandsons, Ryan Braisted and Mark Braisted, of San Jose, Calif.; her granddaughters, Kara Newcombe (Andrew) and Heidi York, both of Durham; her brother-in-law, William Braisted (Joyceann), of Clearwater, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Braisted, of Farmington Hills, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.