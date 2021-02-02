Shirley Marie Jenkins McDonald, 80, was called home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan, 29, 2021.
She was born May 6, 1940, in Moore County, to the late Harvey and Marie Epperson Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her loving sister, Deborah Goodwin.
She is survived by her five children, Diane Vest and her husband, Andy, Jerry Scott McDonald, Harvey Greg McDonald and his wife, Elizabeth, Karen Cockman and her husband, Warren Junior, and Sharon Street; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her two devoted sisters, Peggy Harvel and Jeanette Iacona; two nieces; and four nephews.
She will forever be remembered for her love for the Lord and her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.