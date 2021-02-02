Shirley Erskine Westcott, 92, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, while under hospice care.
Shirley was born May 7, 1928, to the late Louis Gillespie and Miriam Birks Erskine. As an adult, she lived in many states throughout the U.S., following her husband. Dick’s, career. Together, they raised four children and ran a lively household, which always had dogs.
While living in California, Shirley’s adventurous nature was on full display when she became a licensed pilot, flying Cessna 182s, and riding her Honda 400 motorcycle around San Diego. Shirley was an avid tennis player competing at the state level with her teammates; she enjoyed golf and spending time sailing with Dick.
As a trained musician from the David Mannes School of Music in New York City, Shirley taught piano and served as the youth choir director at church for many years. Shirley and Dick enjoyed traveling both domestically and overseas. Shirley’s greatest achievement was her 71-year marriage to the love of her life, Dick. They had a wonderful journey through life together filled with love, adventure and family.
In addition to her parents and three older brothers, Gil, Birks and Ron Erskine, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Patterson Westcott Jr. and her daughter, Margery Ann Westcott.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Westcott; two children, Diana Paterson (David) and James Westcott (Sue Riemer); Suzanne Hall-Westcott (Rick’s wife) and Jose Balboza (Marge’s husband); five grandchildren, Sarah Westcott (Vinny Bova), Kimberly Speerschneider (Curt), Jeremy Westcott Paterson (Glynnis), Jensen Paterson Pincus (Adam) and Calla Westcott; and five great-grandchildren.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date.