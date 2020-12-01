Sherry Kay Autry, 62, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
Sherry was born March 30, 1958, in Sampson County, to the late J.D. Franklin Autry and Shirley McCullen Autry Wittig. She enjoyed decorating. Sherry loved and cherished her dog, Tobey.
She is survived by her stepmother, Azalea Autry, of Pinehurst; two sisters, Angela Denise Reiter and husband, David, of West End, and Helena Kay Gosline and husband, Greg, of West End; nieces, Ashley Reiter, Amanda and Samantha Gosline; nephews, Nicholas and Jonathan Gosline.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., at Pinebluff Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be in place.
