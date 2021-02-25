Sherman E. Ammons Sr.

Sherman “Chief” Edward Ammons Sr., 71, of Fayetteville, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A native of Clinton, he was the son of Kelly and Ruthie Goodman Ammons and was proud of his Native American (Coharie Tribe) heritage. He worked for many years as a painter. He loved watching Tar Heel basketball, NASCAR racing and cooking on Sunday. He was also a Washington Redskins football fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Ammons; and brothers, J.E. Goodman, Gary Ammons, Dexter Ammons and Ricky Ammons.
He is survived by daughters Melissa Stanley (Jamie), of Princeton, Kristin Bickel (Rick), of Carthage, and Katina Sollinger, of Florida; son, Sherman “C.J.” Ammons Jr. (Shannon), of Smithfield; brother, Jackie Ammons of North Carolina; sister, Linda Jarman, of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and countless other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. A private burial will follow at Blue Family Cemetery.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home Inc. is serving the Ammons family.
Condolences: PinesFunerals.com