Sheree L. Lancaster

Sheree Lynn Lancaster, 46, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1976, in Auburn, N.Y., to Frank and Charlene Sciortino. Sheree started her career in the banking industry over 25 years ago, which is what brought her to North Carolina. She worked at numerous banks over the years and was a bank manager by the age of 22. Her dedication to service and the people of her community led to her open Star of the Pines Wealth Management in Southern Pines. She worked side-by-side with her loving husband and they dedicated themselves to each and every client.