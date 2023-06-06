Sheila M. Boles Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheila M. Boles, 70, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home. Services are incomplete and will be announced by Boles Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, June 4, 2023 Calendar Jun 6 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 6, 2023 Jun 7 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Wed, Jun 7, 2023 Jun 7 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, Jun 7, 2023