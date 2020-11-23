Sharon Ann Scharboneau Bauer McCauley Schrader, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, in Trenton, Mich.
She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Trenton, Mich., the ninth of 10 children in the Vince and Maude Scharboneau family (Shirley, Gus, Jean, June, Vivian, Russell, Margie, Lonnie, Sharon and Jerry).
She is survived by her siblings, Jean, Margie, Lonnie and Jerry; her sons, Dan Jr. (Jill), and Vince Bauer (Brenda); Dan’s children, Andrew (Taylor), Brent (Sarah), Dana and Christopher; and Vince’s children, Aaron and Noelle; and by her great-grandchildren by Andrew and Taylor, Norah and Henry.
After graduating from Trenton High School, she married Daniel Bauer and had Dan Jr. and Vincent. After working at Ford and getting her sons out of the house, she met and married Bill McCauley, the love of her life, who took her around the world and down to Pinehurst, where she took up interior decorating, entertaining and golf. After Bill’s death, she followed her son, Dan, and his family, to Texas where she married Cliff Schrader. She finally returned to Trenton to live out her final years with Vince and his family. Known as Mimi to her grandchildren, Sharon loved to laugh, cook, read, gamble, travel, type, work, whistle, dance, do yard work, drive and, of course, golf.
She requested not to have a showing, funeral, or memorial service, but will join Bill again as their ashes are mingled. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s hospital (https://www.stjude.org/give.html).