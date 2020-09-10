Sharon M. Polivick

Sharon Ann McCollum Polivick, 76, of West End, formerly of Du Quoin, Ill., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born May 26, 1944, in Elkville, Ill., the daughter of Edgar Lewis and Cassie (Bourland) McCollum. She married Joe L. Polivick Jr. on June 21, 1962, in St. Louis, Mo; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2013.
Sharon trained as a medical assistant and technician. She was the number-one best homemaker. Sharon was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Moore County Senior Enrichment Center in West End. She was a St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved playing cards, especially pinochle.
She is survived by a son, Alan Louis Polivick, of West End; a daughter, Michelle Ann (Polivick) Cooper Dyer, of Sanford, and son-in-law, Timothy Campbell Dyer; a granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Cooper, of Raleigh; and a brother, Lester Wayne McCollum, of Hartselle, Ala. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cassie (Bourland) McCollum Zan Zuchi; father, Edgar Lewis McCollum; a daughter, Kathryn Ann Polivick; and an aunt, Betty J. (McCollum) Williams.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Memorial Park, in Du Quoin, with Father Joseph Oganda officiating.
Friends may make memorials to the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, West End, NC 27376.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.