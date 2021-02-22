Shafton W. Hewett Sr.

Shafton Wayne Hewett Sr., 79, of Carolina Shores, formerly of Tabor City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
He was the son of the late Dewey Shafton and Elatha Harrelson Hewett. He was a graduate of Tabor City High School Class of 1959 and received a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from Massey Technical Institute, in Jacksonville, Fla. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.
He retired from Carolina Telephone and Telegraph/United/Sprint/Embarq with 43 years of service. Post retirement he enjoyed 10 years working part-time at Lowes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris Small Hewett; daughter, Crystal Hewett-Craft (Mike); son, Shafton Wayne Hewett Jr. (Niki), grandsons, David Michael Craft and Matthew Hewett Craft; granddaughters, Anna Elizabeth Hewett and Katherine “Kate” Ava Hewett; grand-dog, Hooper; one sister, Dianna Hewett Fonvielle; and several cousins who are like brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Tabor City Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery.
