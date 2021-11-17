Seth Thomas Garner Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seth Thomas Garner, 29, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you LATEST E-EDITION Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 Calendar Nov 17 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Nov 17, 2021 Nov 17 New Paintings by Laura Lacambra Shubert Wed, Nov 17, 2021 Nov 17 Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy Wed, Nov 17, 2021 Nov 18 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 New Paintings by Laura Lacambra Shubert Thu, Nov 18, 2021