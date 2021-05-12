Scott A. Slomiany, 45, of Pinehurst, lost his battle with cancer Monday, May 10, 2021.
Scott was born Jan. 11, 1976, in Clarksville, Tenn., to parents Wayne and Donna Slomiany. He graduated from Pinecrest High School, class of 1994 and attended Sandhills Community College with an associate degree in turf management.
Scott worked at Foxfire for a brief time, but spent more than 20 years with Pinehurst Resorts and Country Club as assistant superintendent on courses 1, 3 and 5.
Scott is survived by his parents, Donna and Wayne Slomiany; a brother, Cole and his wife, Rachel, of Clayton; nephew, Casey; niece, Hildy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, Friday at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
