Sarah A. Pickett

Sarah Ann Pickett, 31, passed Tuesday. Sept. 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Sarah was surrounded by friends and family, who had sung hymns around her bedside as our dear sister passed away and entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus. As we begin to grieve our loss we also give thanks for the incredible blessing Sarah was to so many of us, for the miracles we witnessed in her physical health and the power of her faith and peace with the Lord. Please be in prayer for her family.
She is survived by her parents, Harold Pickett Jr. and Donna Calcutt Pickett, of West End; her brother, Austin Stewart Pickett and wife, Cindy, of Aberdeen; grandparents, Wilbur and Ann Calcutt, of Pinehurst, and Tim Lee, the love of her life, who loved her with such beautiful devotion through her final years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, the Rev. Harold Pickett Sr. and Gertrude Byrd Pickett.
Sarah was a graduate of Pinecrest High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and IT at UNC Greensboro, where after graduation she worked over 12 years at the Bryan School for Economics as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Christ Community Church in Greensboro.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ Community Church in Pinehurst, with the Rev. Jeff Miller and the Rev. Dan Francis officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.