Sara “Jean” Schaefer Bartlett, 91, of Abingdon, Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Bartlett; daughters, Katherine Kukor (Rick), and Linda Moore (Tim); grandchildren, Barbara Perkins (Mitch), Kelsey Kukor, Sarah Schroeter (Joel) and Brian Moore; great-granddaughter Eva Schroeter; and longtime best friend, Cathy Sandefur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Sara Schaefer; and special aunt, Katherine Muddimer.
Jean was a longtime resident of Abingdon, a graduate of the University of North Carolina, and retired from Washington County Virginia Social Services. She loved spending time at the beach, mountain views, traveling, and was very proud of her grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be livestreamed due to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, from St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The Rev. Boyd Evans will officiate. Those wishing to view the service online may do so by visiting facebook.com/stthomasepiscopalchurchabingdonva/live. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Mount Hope Cemetery in Southern Pines.
The family wishes to thank the staff of English Meadows for loving Jean and taking good care of her over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (www.stthomasabingdon.dioswva.org ), or the American Aphasia Society, 288 Grove St., No. 167, Braintree, MA 02184 (www.aphasiasociety.com).
