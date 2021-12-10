Sara “Cartie” Evans White, 68, of Whispering Pines, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Cartie was born Feb. 2, 1953 in Hamlet, N.C., to the late Edwin “Ed” and Barbara “Bobby Sue” Evans. She worked for 21 years at Vass-Lakeview Elementary School as a teacher’s assistant where she was a positive influence on so many first graders with her gentle and kind heart.
Cartie was always giving and doing for others. Her wit and unique expressions always brought laughter, smiles and much joy. Her personality was infectious along with her extraordinary beauty inside and out.
She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter while her parents were living.
Cartie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lawrence “Larry” White; her only child and daughter, Caroline Garner (Tony), of Jackson Springs; three sisters and best friends, Becky Boney (Carey), of Wallace, Libby Diggs (Keith), of Wilmington, and JoEllen Stewart (Keith), of
Pinebluff; one step grandson, Adrian Garner, and one grandson, Lawrence Garner, who was the light of her life. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a service following at 2:30 p.m. Interment in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sara White’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.
Live streaming available for those unable to attend as well as online condolences through www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.