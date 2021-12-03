With an open smile and a warm heart, Sandy Thompson made everyone around her feel welcomed and appreciated. Her easy laugh and love of life were treasured by her family and friends.
She faced a devastating illness with great courage and grace and will be deeply missed by all whose hearts she touched in her short 74 years. She lived in Pinehurst, and was surrounded by her family at home at the time of her passing Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Born Oct. 8, 1947, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., to Bianca and Samuel Gambino, she grew up in rural Putnam County, N.Y., with her brothers Samuel, John and James Gambino. It was there she developed a lifelong love for the beauty and creatures of the natural world. After high school, she worked as a legal secretary in New York City at the New York Central Railroad and the Ogden Corporation.
She and her husband Joseph Thompson married in 1972 and had three children, who in turn blessed them with seven grandchildren: Joseph and his wife, Lisa (née Strivelli) and their daughters, Alyssa and Emma; Matthew and his wife Marly (née dos Santos), and their children, Maya and Matteo; and Allison (née Thompson) Mills and her husband, Kenneth Mills, and their children Aedan, Andrew and Annabelle.
Sandy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and trusted friend. An animal whisperer to all things furry or feathered, she also could grow anything with roots into an object of beauty. A gifted stained-glass artisan and business-owner, she also taught the craft to students at a local college. With her love, laughter, and radiant smile she could light up a room and made the world around her more beautiful with her gentle touch, magnetic personality and enormous heart.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Father John Forbes officiating.
