Sandra Lee Ulmer Oakley passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She resided in Franklin, Tenn., near her son, Todd.
She was the daughter of Lee Ulmer and Trudy Ulmer Graves.
Sandy lived in Pinehurst until a few years ago. She taught massage therapy at Sandhills Community College and was a wonderful yoga teacher at Yoga of the Sandhills in Southern Pines.
Sandy was instrumental in bringing the peaceful practice of an ancient art to her many students, making both novice and experienced comfortable in her studios.
She is survived by sons Todd Morgan and Brandon Lee Thomas; and granddaughters, Molly and Alyssa Morgan.
A private service will be held in Louisville, Ky., and the Alternative Funeral Services of Franklin, Tenn., is in charge of her remains.
Sandy will be missed by her students. Namaste, Sandy, Om Shanti.