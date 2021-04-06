Samuel T. Anderson

Samuel Thomas Anderson, 61, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club in Hernando, Florida
He was born on May 4, 1959, in Ashland, Ohio, the son of Thomas Frederick Anderson and Betty June Conwell Grissinger. He was a graduate of Lexington High School. Sam attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., during two of his high school years.
Sam holds the Lexington Jr. High School track record set in 1973 by running the 800M race with a time of 209.6. In high school, he was on the student council, ran track and played football. He also swam on the Westbrook Country Club Swim Team.
Sam was also a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin Texas. His majors were business administration and marketing. Sam worked his way through the university at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Austin, Texas, where he met many famous celebrities. He enlisted in the Army to help defray educational costs.
He served in the U.S. Army in the Big Red One as an armor specialist. He drove the third MIAI tank into Iraq during the first Gulf War (Desert Storm). The commander of the unit accompanied him in the tank. The famous author, John Richard Sacks was embedded with his unit and wrote the book “Company C: The Real War in Iraq” that featured Sam and other members of his unit.
John Sacks has been a journalist for 55 years. He was a newspaper reporter in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, a contributor to Harper’s, The Atlantic and The New Yorker, a contributing editor of Esquire, a writer, producer and special correspondent for CBS News and its bureau chief in Spain, a war correspondent in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Yugoslavia, and the author of nine nonfiction books.
Sam married Diana Lea Burton in 1994 and lived in Medina, Ohio; Denton, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; and Hernando, Fla.
He was employed at MTD Products Inc as a sales representative for the Cub Cadet ATVs.
Sam started his own ATV business named Eton with a friend.
After his move to Florida, he took courses in day trading and became a day trader for a time. Sam also obtained his real estate license there.
He and his wife enjoyed playing tennis together and in the club tennis leagues. The love of golf brought them together also. Sam loved bike riding and working out in the gym.
They enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Aruba and Hawaii. For a time, they owned a condo in Hawaii.
He was a member of the Belleview Baptist Church, and he was a Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; his two sisters, Bobbie Jo “BJ” Grissinger, of Southern Pines, and Andrea Anderson Miller (Rod), of Ashland, Ohio; two nephews, Jacob and Allen Miller; and one great-nephew, Garrett Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Fla. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
For those wishing to make a donation in Sam’s memory, there are charities that were important to him and his family, which include: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; First Baptist Church of Belleview, 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview, FL 34420, www.fbcbelleview.org; and K9s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081, https://www.k9sforwarriors.org.