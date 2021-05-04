On Friday, April 30, 2021, Samuel Cole Middleton arrived safely home with Jesus, surrounded by his family. Sam (or Sami, as he was known to many of his loved ones) was born in Albany, Ga., on Sept. 16, 1993, and enjoyed living in the Sandhills of North Carolina throughout his childhood and adult years.
Sam was extremely competitive and always loved a challenge. One of his favorite sports was inline roller hockey, which he played for several years while teaching everyone the meaning of the words “tenacity” and “hustle.” A lifelong fan of tennis, Sam enjoyed both playing and teaching the game to others. Even in unsanctioned sports like tree climbing, Sam raised the bar, as he proved by shimmying up a 70-foot pine tree in middle school.
Sam was a lifelong learner. His passions for logic and reasoning made him a skilled and valued member of the Pinecrest High School debate team, where he won a national award at the Florida Blue Key Debate tournament in the Lincoln Douglas event. Sam was a voracious reader, actively researching and learning about a wide array of subjects. One of Sam’s favorite books was the Bible, and he loved sharing its good news with other people.
Sam’s faith in Jesus and love for others were integrally connected. He had a servant’s heart and treated every single person he met with dignity and genuine interest. Sam was mischievous and loved telling jokes with his trademark contagious laugh. Sam was a friend to every person he met, and he faithfully served at the Helping Hands of Hamlet Food Pantry, where he left a lasting impact on many. In the words of his pastor, “Sam never met a stranger.” One of Sam’s main passions was telling other people about Jesus and giving them the opportunity to have a personal relationship with Him.
Sam was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, his “Memaw.”
Sam is survived by his loving parents, Glenn and Cathy Middleton, of Southern Pines; his siblings, Joshua, Abby and Ben; his grandparents, Jim and Ann Peeples, and Chris Middleton; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service honoring Sam’s life will be held outdoors at Christ Community Church (220 Campground Road, West End) at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, followed by a private graveside service at 3 p.m. at the Jacobs family cemetery in Maxton. The family requests that masks be worn, although the service is outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Sam’s memory by donating to Helping Hands of Hamlet Food Pantry at www.hamletcogop.org with “food pantry” selected or to Linden Lodge Foundation at www.lindenlodgenc.org.
