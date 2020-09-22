Samuel B. Monroe

Samuel Bural Monroe, 78, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pinehurst.
Our beloved Samuel was born on July 12, 1942, in Scotland County to the late Carrie Lee and J.B. Monroe. He graduated from Carver High School. After graduation, he went on to serve for two years in the U.S. Army, two and half years of service at the Veterans Administration Hospital, and 20 years dedicated to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, (FCI Butner in Butner) from which he retired. During his time at Butner, he received certificates of awards for stationary engineering, correctional techniques, and several accolades upon retirement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Samuel is survived by his three children, Carrie Brown, of Southern Pines, Darren Monroe (Nicole), of Seattle, Wash., and Fredrick Monroe, of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters, Gloria Bouldin and Mamie Allen (Wayne), both of Southern Pines; two brothers, Vander Monroe (Thelma), of Southern Pines, and James Monroe (Stacey), of Byron, Ga.; four grandchildren, Brittany and Marquis Brown, Dominique Monroe and Frederick Monroe Jr.; one great-grandson, Knyri Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “J.B.” Monroe; mother, Carrie Lee Monroe; and sister, Vivian Monroe, all formerly of Laurel Hill.
Sam loved his family and was one of many family members who organized, cooked, cheered others on and attended the annual family gatherings each year. He may have marched to the beat of his own drum, but he never left anyone behind, always reaching back to bring someone along with him. He was a proud veteran, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and, finally — a Monroe. That was Samuel Bural Monroe, and we are all blessed to have known him.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at McPhatter Funeral Home, 9701 Malloy Ave., in Laurel Hill. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Patterson Cemetery on Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill.