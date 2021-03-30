Sally K. Seagroves

Sally Kimball Seagroves, 64, of Aberdeen, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence.
Sally was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Moore County, a daughter of the late Joe and Clara Blue Kimball.
Sally worked as a medical secretary and coder for 40-plus years, working for FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic and UNC/Rex Healthcare. She actively attended both Pinehurst United Methodist and Our Saviour Lutheran churches. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cherished friend to many. Her presence is already deeply missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Stephen “Nathan” Seagroves, Mary Seagroves, and Casey Seagroves; grandchildren, Jacob, Lydia and Hunter Chrisco, Dixie, Tyler, Chandler and Blake Barber, and Jordan Nunnaley; one great-grandson, Kaine Barber; her brother, Joel Kimball; and nephew, Riley Kimball.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, with the Rev. David Beam officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan Komen Foundation at https://secure.info-komen.org in honor of Sally’s personal fight against and survival of breast cancer, or to St Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.