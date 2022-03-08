S. Louis Gregory III, 77, of Seven Lakes West, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Born July 24, 1944, in Manchester, Ga., he was the son of the late Sam and Jeanne Waldon Gregory Jr. Louis grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., where he met Ms. Ann Deese in the 11th grade. The high school sweethearts married shortly after graduation, and just before Louis entered into the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for four years before his honorable discharge and returned home to Jacksonville. Louis soon started a career in law enforcement working for what would become CSX Transportation. His dedication earned him many promotions over 38 years. During the attacks of Sept. 11, Louis was attached to the FBI’s Joint Command Staff of their anti-terror task force. In 2003, he retired from CSX in Baltimore as the superintendent of police for the North-End region.
In 2003, Louis and Ann moved to Moore County. He was appointed chief of police for the village of Whispering Pines and also an ethics instructor for the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Sandhills Community College. In addition, Louis served on the ABC board, was a lifetime member of Rotary International, a member of the Masons, and past-president of the Moore County Republican Men's Club. In 2016, he was elected to the Moore County Board of Commissioners. He served as vice chairman of the board for two years and had just begun his third year in that position. He also served on the Moore County Board of Health, the Transportation Advisory Board, the Commissioners' Legislative Liaison, and on the NCACC Board of Directors. He represented District 2, which includes Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and a majority of the Eastwood precinct.
Through all of his accomplishments, family remained most important to Louis. He first demonstrated this through his marriage to Ann, who was always by his side in both his personal and professional life. As a dad, Louis was always there to help and support his children, celebrate their success, and be there for life's disappointments. He taught the value of caring for people and love for one another. When the grandchildren were born, he became their Pa Pa, one who they knew would always be there for them as well.
Louis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Deese Gregory; daughter, Tammy McGugan and her husband, Steven; son, Michael Gregory and his wife, Elizabeth; and three grandchildren, Megan McGugan, Amy McGugan, and Chad Gregory.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St. Southern Pines.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
