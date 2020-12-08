S. Hunter Hess

Scott Hunter Hess, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill, after a successful kidney transplant, followed with complications from COVID-19. He was 64.
Hunter was the son of James E. and Suzanne S. Hess. He was born on June 19, 1956. He attended State College Area High School, Pa., and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.
Hunter married Barbara McKenzie-Hess on Nov. 30, 1992, and is survived by his wife; daughters, Kirsten Sanchez (husband, Aris, grandchildren Annabella and Ezekiel), and Noelle Stine (husband Jared, grandchildren, Kadence and Asher); his brother Mark Hess (wife, Holly); his niece and nephews, and more cousins than can be counted. He will be remembered by so very many for his infectious smile, upbeat outlook on life and his ability to make everyone he met feel like his friend for life.
Hunter left an indelible mark of his culinary skills all around Moore County. He owned, managed and consulted at many restaurants in the area for more than 20 years. He enjoyed catering church gatherings, parties and musical events, bringing to all his distinct flair. He loved his time with his grandchildren, cooking, eating (especially pizza) reading, dreaming, traveling, socializing, sports of all kind (WE ARE PENN STATE), shopping and gift giving. He treasured all types of music and sang for many years with his wife in The Village Chapel Choir.
He was a mainstay on the areas numerous golf courses with his friends. He was also known for keeping his mother’s tradition of putting up the largest Christmas tree and hosting an annual tree trimming gathering to which he brought together all his different groups of friends. A fitting celebration of his life will be planned in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WELD (Women Encouraging Living Donation), TAX ID No. 01-0659217, P.O. Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512. Call (919) 964-3562 or visit www.donatelifenc.org.
