Samuel Gregg Hatcher, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Gregg was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Detroit, to the late Harold Hatcher and Adriana Raffaelli Hatcher. Following his time as a student and football player at Michigan State University and the University of Toledo, he served as a coxswain for the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Liddle.
A man of many trades, he spent the majority of his career in computer leasing, which was ironic since he always preferred paper and pencil. His career culminated in owning his own business, Motor City Computer Services in suburban Detroit.
Gregg married his loving wife Judi, on a spring day in Morro Bay, Calif., 1969. After many years spent happily raising their family in Birmingham, Mich., Gregg and Judi moved to Southern Pines, in 1998 where they met a new set of dear friends. Here, he also regularly attended the First Church of Christ Scientist.
Gregg found other artists and friends at the Artists League of the Sandhills in Aberdeen. Here he explored and excelled at oil painting, even teaching some popular classes. His friends and family will remember the beauty he observed, appreciated and captured through the many sketchpads he leaves behind.
Gregg continued to nurture his Michigan friendships while spending summers at the family home in Pentwater, Mich. Here he sketched many sunsets and Lake Michigan scenes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorthea Stockbridge, Eileen Toy and Harold Hatcher II.
Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judith Ely Hatcher; children, Heidi Hatcher Wester (Matt), of Denver,and Gregory Winston Hatcher (Rebecca) of Chicago; and beloved grandchildren, John Winston Wester, Adriana Grace Wester and Lillian Greear Hatcher.
The family will hold a private service to celebrate Gregg’s life this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, 780 Park St., Pentwater, MI. 49449; or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.
