Ruther Lee Belk, 89, of Cameron, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home.
Public viewing is Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Fellowship House of God Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in the Stone Family cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required for both events.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Belk family.