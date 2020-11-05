Ruth S. Reynolds

Ruth Marie Sutton Reynolds was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Southern Pines to Henry and Helen Sutton. She was raised in the Baptist faith and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.
She was educated in the Southern Pines Public School System and graduated from North Carolina College at Durham (renamed North Carolina Central University) in 1953 with a degree in home economics.
Ruth was married to Dr. George A. Reynolds Sr. in 1954, who surprised her with a proposal while the couple was scurrying across the street at an intersection. The two met at N.C. College at Durham. She was a home economics teacher and George was a foreign language professor. The couple welcomed four beautiful children into the world between 1958 and 1964.
A few years after the couple settled in Atlanta, Ruth began working at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic School as a librarian and later as a kindergarten teacher. In 1973, she began working as an educator at George A. Towns Elementary School, from which she retired in 2008.
Ruth’s children and grandchildren remember her as a giver and a loving, patient and nurturing mother and grandmother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. With a very generous heart, she always engaged in giving — a card, delicious baked goods, knitted items or monetary gifts.
Ruth was a dedicated educator who loved teaching. She was passionate about providing the educational tools for needy students, often from her own financial resources while working, and even beyond her retirement.
An avid gardener, Ruth harvested bounties of seasonal garden vegetables and shared them with family and friends. She played the piano and sang beautifully. A skilled seamstress, she made fashionable garments for her children and several customers. She was also skilled at knitting from an early age. During her retirement years, Ruth knitted many clothing items and accessories and gifted them all to friends and family. She patiently taught both crafts to her daughters when they were as young as eight years old. Ruth was also a member of and donor for several national charity organizations.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, the Lord called her home to rest in a heavenly place already prepared for her.
Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Paula Reynolds, Rudolph “Rudy” Reynolds (Veronica), Marie Reynolds Spence and George Reynolds Jr.; her grandchildren, Justin Spence, Jessica Spence and Jordan Spence; her siblings, Lois Holbrook, of Burton, Mich., Henry Sutton Jr., of Southern Pines, and Cynthia Wood, of Southern Pines; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. George A. Reynolds Sr.; her sister, Bertha Smith; her mother, Helen Sutton; and her father, Henry Sutton Sr.