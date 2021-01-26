Ruth J. Myrick

Ruth Jarrell Myrick, 89, of Robbins, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Biscoe.
Ruth was a native of Montgomery County and daughter of the late Claude and Margie Jarrell, formerly of Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Adolf Myrick.
In addition to her spouse and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, Edgar Jarrell, Herman Jarrell, Hoyle Jarrell, J.C. Jarrell, Odell Jarrell, Roy Jarrell and Coy Jarrell. Her only surviving brother is Claude Jarrell Jr., of High Point.
Ruth was preceded in death by one of her sons, Sherrill Von Myrick (wife Gloria), formerly of Rockingham, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
Surviving children are Tobie Brown and husband, Walter (Shorty), of Carthage, Rhonda Sessoms and husband, James, of Mebane, and Scotty Myrick and his wife, Lydia, of Indian Land, S.C. Grandchildren include Haley Sessoms, Kayla Brown and Brice Sessoms (wife Loren). She was preceded in death by one grandson, Tyler Myrick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Pine Rest Cemetery in Robbins (casual dress). Wallace Jarrell, her nephew, will be officiating. The body will lie in repose from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to service, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Robbins Fire and Rescue Association, P.O. Box 987, Robbins, NC 27325 or Meals on Wheels of Robbins.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Myrick family
