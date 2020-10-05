Ruth Jeannette Campbell Crowley, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Pinehurst.
Ruth was born Jan. 25, 1933, to William G. Campbell and Florence Scott Campbell in Boston. She married Joseph “Joe” F. Crowley on June 23, 1956, at St. Cecilia’s Church in Boston. Joe passed away Oct. 23, 2010, in Pinehurst.
Surviving her are her two loving daughters, Patricia “Trish” Crowley Kostelancik, of McLean, Va., and Elizabeth “Lisa” Crowley Randleman, of Pinehurst; sons-in-law, David J. Kostelancik and Jeremy E. Randleman; five devoted grandsons, Timothy J. Kostelancik, Daniel P. Kostelancik, Benjamin J. Kostelancik, Owen Crowley Ryder, and Ethan G. Ryder; and cherished sister-in-law, Judith A. Crowley, of Cary.
Ruth grew up in Boston, a stone’s throw away from Fenway Park, graduating from the local public high school. Ruth met her future husband in 1950 at Northeastern University, which she attended for two years, taking pre-legal courses. After college, the newlyweds moved to New York City for Joe’s career as an advertising executive with BBDO Inc. Ruth also worked at BBDO in the production billing department. The couple spent two memorable years from 1956-1958 in Heidelberg, Germany, during Joe’s service as an officer in the U.S. Army. During their 54-year marriage, they lived primarily in the Princeton, N.J., area where Ruth was a homemaker and active community volunteer with the Girl Scouts, the Princeton Medical Center, the Red Cross and with the Parents’ Association of Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart. Ruth and Joe were horse lovers and spent several years breeding and raising horses in Hopewell, N.J.
Ruth and Joe retired to Pinehurst in 1994, where she lived in several locations over the years, including Pinewild, Belle Meade, and the Pinehurst Trace communities.
In August 2007, Ruth was selected as a winner of the Carolinas Blood Services Region Ed Welch award for her unwavering commitment and extraordinary dedication to the American Red Cross blood program in managing local blood drives. Jean Poole, executive director of the Moore County Chapter of the Red Cross, wrote, “Ruth has been the backbone of our blood services. She has been an incredible asset to our chapter and to the community as a whole. We admire her willingness to always “be there” for the program and we feel truly honored to recognize her as an American Red Cross volunteer.”
Ruth was a member of the congregation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst.
In addition to her significant volunteer work, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandsons, playing golf at the Pinewild Country Club, traveling with Joe throughout Europe, and was devoted to her Siamese cat, Princess.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, Thursday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. Social precautions will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Red Cross at www.AmericanRedCross.Org and/or First Health Palliative Care and Hospice Center, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
